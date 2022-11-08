Tickets for Scotland’s biggest Christmas drive-in set to go on sale

Christmas classics will be on the big screen.

Tickets for itison Drive-in Movies are on sale from Wednesday morning at 7.30am.

Selling out within 24 hours every year, fans of the show are encouraged to get their tickets for the event, which runs from December 16-24.

Showing all the classics from Elf to It’s a Wonderful Life, as well as a host of festive foodie treats, new in-car entertainment, and itison’s famous Car-aoke all in the picturesque location of Loch Lomond Shores, the itison Drive-in Movies have become a Christmas tradition for friends and families across Scotland with thousands of five-star reviews, and over 200,000 movie goers in its history.

The itison drive-in Christmas event is back.

Adding to the classic Christmas films screened every year, which include Die Hard and Love Actually, blockbusters Nativity! and The Holiday will be ensuring regulars and new-comers to the show have an in-car-edible start to the festive season.

Oli Norman, itison CEO and founder of Drive-in Movies, said: “We all love a Christmas tradition, and it’s great to see that Drive-in has become that special time together for so many families and friend groups. We sell our quicker every year and we can’t wait to welcome our regulars and newcomers to itison’s Christmas Drive-in at Loch Lomond Shores.

Advertisement

“Since 2013 we’ve been bringing a slice of Americana drive-in to Scotland. It’s now a tradition for thousands that we absolutely love hosting every Christmas. Get your alarms set and your foot on the gas – these tickets are going to go fast!”