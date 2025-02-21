Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is to headline a stellar line-up for this year’s Paisley Book Festival.

Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch, acclaimed short story writer Chris McQueer and celebrated Glasgow restaurant owner Julie Lin will also be taking to the stage as they discuss their eagerly-anticipated new books.

Centered around the theme The Lives We Live, this year’s three-day festival - from Friday April 25 to Sunday April 27 - will delve into the competing ideas about life in today’s complicated world, tackling issues of the day and celebrating the good things that bring joy.

Showcasing a talented array of writers, poets and storytellers, the festival considers concepts such as home and identity, travel, love and work, drawing inspiration from Paisley’s rich, creative history - and celebrating the distinct personal experiences which shape superb Scottish writing and storytelling.

Now in its sixth year, Paisley Book Festival has grown into a significant event in the national and regional literary calendar, drawing people to the town from across Scotland.

Tickets are available now, with access to many events on a ‘pay what you can’ basis as part of work by festival organisers OneRen to ensure accessibility to the arts and culture in Renfrewshire.

OneRen chair, Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, joined award-winning Renfrew-raised author and festival favourite Ely Percy to launch the programme at Paisley Town Hall, one of the main event venues.

Cllr Hughes said: “We are so proud of the way in which Paisley Bool Festival has grown into such a significant event in a relatively short period of time. We are incredibly excited by this year’s line-up, which really is a testament to the reputation that the festival has among writers and audiences alike.

“This year’s festival is not just a celebration of enthralling and entertaining established Scottish writing, but a showcase of new talent. I cannot wait to find out not just more about the books and their characters, but the stories of the writers themselves and the experiences which have shaped their work and the lives they live.

“This is a programme of events which will also help people discover more about Paisley and the landmark investments that our charity is leading the charge on to both celebrate our town’s past and drive a better future. Arts and cultural events are a key part of that, opening opportunities and enhancing our local economy.”

Ely, best known as the author of Duck Feet, said: “I’m really excited for this year’s festival. One of the things I like about it is that it’s so diverse and has people from all walks of life. It’s really accessible to ordinary people - a lovely event with a really good atmosphere.”

The festival programme is varied, with events centred around poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and memoir, including a Family Day taking place on the Saturday.

On Friday April 25, Leith legend Irvine Welsh will talk about his writing career, his passion for music and the latest instalment in his recent crime series, Resolution. This gritty, gut-punching narrative confirms Welsh’s reputation as an orator of modern life.

He will be joined on stage by widely applauded Scottish author Ewan Morrison, whose latest novel, For Emma, is a big tech thriller which leaves a father desperately searching for answers after his daughter is killed in an AI experiment.

The festival’s Life’s Fundamentals series invites authors to present their ideas about life’s big topics, such as love, work, and adventure.

In a panel on food, The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, returns to the festival to host a discussion about the power of the culinary world in shaping who we are. Malaysian Scottish chef of Glasgow’s award-winning restaurant GaGa, Julie Lin, will introduce her new book Sama Sama, non-fiction writer Katie Goh introduces her new book, Foreign Fruit and award-winning Highland restaurant owner Pam Brunton shares Between Two Waters, exploring how ‘destination restaurants’ can inform understanding of wider land and food culture.

Also part of the Life’s Fundamentals strand, Scottish Egyptian writer and screenwriter Rachelle Atalla will be part of a discussion asking questions about what we truly believe alongside Glasgow-based novelist Chris Kohler. Festival favourite Kirsty Logan, meanwhile, is joined by award-winning Irish writer Sean Hewitt to take an alternative look at love and the romance genre.

Glaswegian Chris McQueer will take to the stage on Saturday April 26, to discuss his debut novel, Hermit, which follows the story of a young man who hasn’t left the house in months, alongside Edinburgh Makar and author of The Cat Prince and Boyfriends, Michael Pedersen. They will be in conversation with Renfrewshire-based Scabby Queen writer Kirstin Innes.

The Writer’s Playlist series pairs writers who make music with musicians who also write books and celebrates all things literary and musical.

Stuart Murdoch, best known as lead singer-songwriter for Glasgow-formed band Belle and Sebastian, will share his debut novel, Nobody’s Empire, which tells the tale of a young musician trying to make it while living with chronic fatigue syndrome. Stuart will be joined on stage by award-winning novelist, David Keenan, who shares his passion for music through his new collection of music writings, Volcanic Tongue, in an event hosted by broadcaster Vic Galloway.

Other highlights of this strand include a conversation hosted by Nicola Meighan with folk singer-songwriter turned novelist James Yorkston and Shetland-raised writer Malachy Tallack, whose new book, That Beautiful Atlantic Waltz, is a testimony to his love of country music.

Other highlights from the weekend will include a session for fans of Shuggie Bain and The Young Team featuring Karen Campbell with her new novel depicting a young boy navigating the care system, This Bright Life, alongside author of Slum Boy, Juano Diaz, and Fife novelist Tom Newlands.

Dundee-born writer and award-winning stalwart of contemporary British fiction, A L Kennedy, showcases her new novel, Alive in the Merciful Country, set during lockdown and cutting to the heart of the brutal times we are living through.

Daily lunchtime poetry sessions feature exciting new work in Scottish poetry, whilst interactive workshops include fashion and cultural historian Casci Ritchie leading a writing workshop on clothes, and local poet Donna Matthew, who will combine poetry writing with yoga.

Paisley Book Festival 2025 is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

Full details about the Paisley Book Festival line-up - including booking information - are available at www.paisleybookfestival.com .