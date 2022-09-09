The Queen

The queen held pupils staff and special visitors to the new campus rapt with her regal brand of star power that was matched with great warmth and a real desire to engage with all she encountered in 2019.

Calling it “a once in a lifetime opportunity” then head-teacher Linda Park has said of the visit: “ Three years later every member of our community who was present on the day can still recall their favourite memories of a remarkable visit from a remarkable woman.”

The Monarch’s wildly hailed Greenfaulds appearance was also called to mind by MP Jamie Hepburn who believes that many will treasure their memories of meeting her, in what was her first visit to the town since her 1977 Jubilee Tour.

Mr Hepburn said: “This is a sad moment for the many people who identified with, respected and admired the Queen. She had visited our own local area on a number of occasions and many residents from Cumbernauld and Kilsyth will also be reflecting on those connections too.My condolences and thoughts are with those who knew and loved her.”

Meanwhile MP Stuart McDonald said: “A total of 70 years of remarkable public service mean the late Queen will be remembered fondly, including across my constituency. Wherever she went, people not only respected and admired her diligent and dedicated service, but warmed to her personally. Virtually no one will remember a time before she took the throne – and she will be missed. Our thoughts and condolences go to the Royal Family at this sad time”.

Meanwhile Peter Cullen of the Royal British Legion in Cumbernauld said: “Members are extremely saddened by the passing of our Patron Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.We shall however hold a special place in our hearts as for most of our Members Her Majesty has been the reigning Monarch all their lives.