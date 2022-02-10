Tribute to East Dunbartonshire's first female head of libraries

A true humanitarian to the end, one of Alice’s last projects was providing Christmas gifts for local families.

Born in Glasgow, Alice, a founder member of the Kirkintilloch Soroptimists, attended Carnwadric Primary School, Shawlands Academy and studied Librarianship at Glasgow University.

In her career as a librarian, Alice worked in the Glasgow Herald and became head librarian in Paisley, Strathkelvin and East Dunbartonshire.

Alice McKenzie

She was the first woman to hold these latter positions.

Alice introduced many innovations including local history classes, recitals, Strathkelvin Arts Association, a mobile library and the Talking Newspaper where volunteers recorded the Kirkintilloch Herald for the visually impaired.

In 1987, Alice became President of the Scottish Libraries Association.

As a tribute to her outstanding achievements, a shelf is dedicated to her in Glasgow Women’s Library.

Alice was a founder member of Kirkintilloch Soroptimists which was chartered in 1974. The club supports women locally and internationally.

In 1989, after the Romanian Revolution, the club raised funds to support orphaned children. Alice visited orphanages taking clothes and books.

Over the years, Alice fostered five young people who adopted her as their ‘Scottish Granny’.

These relationships continued happily into the next generation, all of whom visited Alice regularly.

In 2016, Kirkintilloch Soroptimists became involved with Syrian families recently accommodated in East Dunbartonshire.

Alice was a founder member of the association Jasmine and Thistle, formed to foster friendships between Scottish and Syrian families.

She supported a mother to complete her studies as a psychologist and encouraged her children in their educational progress. Alice was also ‘Scottish Granny’ to these children.

In 1993 Alice was awarded an MBE from the Queen for her work with Save the Children.

Alice was a member of the Kirkintilloch branch of Save the Children for many years, serving as chairman, treasurer, press representative, and more.

She served on the Scottish Committee for Work with Young People and Bishopbriggs Library Group of Young Save the Children, receiving the Princess Anne award on several occasions.

In May 2021, in her garden, Alice received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from Rotary International, the highest award for a non-Rotarian, for her outstanding humanitarian work.

Alice will also be remembered by many in the Guiding movement.

A lifelong member of the Girl Guides, she was District Commissioner in Lenzie and Kirkintilloch and organised several camping trips abroad.

A faithful member of Lenzie Union Parish Church, Alice served as an elder and Sunday School Teacher.

She married Andrew Mackenzie at Lenzie Union church on June 7, 1973.

Andrew, an architect, designed and built their home in Lenzie.

They had a very happy life together, gardening, walking their dogs, travelling and adding to their combined collections of porcelain.

After Andrew’s death in 1987, Alice found her work and good friends a refuge to cope with life on her own.

She continued to look after her beautiful garden, which was a venue for numerous charity afternoon teas.

Alice’s life was truly remarkable, lived in the service and care of others.

As in the title of her autobiography, hers was ‘A Life Well Lived’.