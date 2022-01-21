Tribute to talented and caring Kirkintilloch musician

John Jaap of Kirkintilloch

Many will remember the well kent and much respected local man from his 25 years serving the public in council offices.

Others will remember him through his music – as organist in churches in Kirkintilloch and Lenzie or as the resident musician at the Rob Roy Social Club.

Born in 1925, John grew up in the town, attending Lairdsland Primary School and Lenzie Academy. Pupils of his era will remember marching into their lessons to his piano playing.

In his late teens, John learned to play the organ and for much of his life was organist and choirmaster at Lenzie Union, Lenzie Old Parish and St David’s Memorial churches. Many local couples will have come down the aisle to John’s wedding march. He also occasionally deputised for the organist at Glasgow Cathedral.

He also performed with dance bands and supported Kirkintilloch Players Club over many years. John founded the Lenzie Musical Association in the 1970s, a choral and orchestral group for which he arranged music, rehearsed and conducted.

On retirement, John devoted his leisure time to local care homes, such as Lenzie Hospital and Campsie View. He visited every week to entertain the residents, playing from Sousa marches to show songs and always finishing with a sing-along medley.

At 79 he developed an interest in blogging, including recollections of his childhood in Kirkintilloch. Over the next 16 years he published a total of 71 – getting around 2250 hits per month.

In 2012. John was nominated for the Freedom of Kirkintilloch and presented with a Certificate by the Provost, thanking him for his contributions to the town.

John also published the “Jaaps of Kirkintilloch” family tree website, going back to ancestors from the 1600s. He spent his last years in Auchinloch, where he was often to be seen walking to the local shop or exercising the family dog.

Happily married to Jean for 61 years until her death in 2016, John survived by his three daughters Margaret, Fiona and Lesley.