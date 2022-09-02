Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Brown who attended Our Lady’s High School was found in his room after losing consciousness when following an online challenge which involves participants holding their breath.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy at Ochilview Court around 8am on Thursday, August 25. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Leon Brown, whose mum claims he died after taking part in a viral TikTok trend called the blackout challenge. Credit: GoFundMe

Nicola Cunningham, Head Teacher of Our Lady’s High School said, “The entire school community is shocked and devastated at the news of Leon’s tragic passing. He was such a happy person, with many friends and was truly a vibrant addition to this school with an infectious personality. His teachers enjoyed having him in class, with his sense of humour always brightening up the room.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Leon’s family and friends at this time.”

Leon’s mum Lauryn Keating has said Leon’s friends told her he had been taking part in the so-called ‘blackout challenge’ before he died.

The dangerous social media trend sees youngsters try to film themselves passing out on camera.

And Lauryn said she thinks Leon attempted the blackout challenge after seeing it on TikTok.

She told the Daily Record: “One of Leon’s friends told me he had been doing the challenge on Facetime with them after seeing it on TikTok.

“My Leon thought he would be the one to try it first. Him and his friends probably thought it was a laugh and a joke.

“One of the kids who he was on Facetime with told me what he had done.

“She said they thought they would wake up. But Leon didn’t come back around. It went horribly wrong.

She described her son as “the happiest, funniest wee boy ever”.