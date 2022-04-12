Trinity Tower: Some residents to be allowed to return home, as exclusion zone lifted

People living in the Trinity building and nearby were evacuated earlier this year, over fears the tower could collapse, and an exclusion zone was set up around the 19th century building.
Three months on, Glasgow City Council has confirmed that the exclusion zone will be lifted on a phased basis, starting on Wednesday.
The council says that works on the tower are nearing completion.
Residents living in houses around the building will be allowed to return home from 3pm on Wednesday, however, those who live in the Trinity building will have to wait a little longer.
A council statement said: “The residents of the Trinity building will return to their homes when it is judged that there is no longer a danger to anyone occupying it. The council continues to engage with the owners’ representatives to ensure matters move forward as quickly as possible.”