Trinity Tower: Some residents to be allowed to return home, as exclusion zone lifted

Residents living near Glasgow’s Trinity Tower will be allowed to return home, as the exclusion zone is lifted.

People living in the Trinity building and nearby were evacuated earlier this year, over fears the tower could collapse, and an exclusion zone was set up around the 19th century building.

Three months on, Glasgow City Council has confirmed that the exclusion zone will be lifted on a phased basis, starting on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says that works on the tower are nearing completion.

Trinity Tower in Glasgow.

Residents living in houses around the building will be allowed to return home from 3pm on Wednesday, however, those who live in the Trinity building will have to wait a little longer.