TRNSMT 2022: Map revealed as Glasgow music festival approaches

The TRNSMT organisers have released the map for the upcoming music festival at Glasgow Green.

Festival organisers have revealed an exciting glimpse into what fans can expect over July 8-10, releasing the highly-anticipated site map and re-launching the cinch present TRNSMT 2022 Official App, offering festival fans the most up-to-date info and stage times as well as an interactive site map.

With a weekend of celebrations ahead, which will see more than 70 acts perform across three stages, festival organisers have released an exclusive sneak peak of the festival site map.

Among the highlights is the return of the Boogie Bar. After making its successful debut last year, it’s back to give those TRNSMT revellers the chance to dance the night away.

The map for TRNSMT 2022.

Or, for a more chilled out time, visit the ferris wheel for glorious views across the cinch presents TRNSMT site, relax in the exclusive VIP area and be greeted with a glass of bubbly on arrival and feast on some culinary treats at Big Feed.

Fans can download the free cinch presents TRNSMT app, ensuring access to all set times, live notifications and festival info over the weekend.

With live notifications and set times at the touch of a button, the app is a must for festival fans who can ‘star’ their favourite artists to create their very own schedule and even receive push notifications before the act takes to the stage - making sure they don’t miss a single second of live music.