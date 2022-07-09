TRNSMT queues: Fans hit out at hour-long wait to get into music festival

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second day of the huge event saw long queues forming early today.

Organisers said their welfare teams are handing out water, and doing their best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible

But many music fans took to social media to express their frustration and anger at missing out at the opening bands took to the stage - and enduring packed, static queues on a hot afternoon.

The huge queue of fans waiting to get into TRNSMT

One wrote: “Queues are so slow moving we had to leave because it's so hot, there's no water being provided and you stipulated no water to be brought in so all our 500ml bottles are now empty and we can't refill them until we get in!”And another festival goer stuck outside added: “People have been now queuing for over 90 minutes in the blazing heat, no water been offered....sort it, absolute joke”

TRNSMT announced all tickets had sold out for Friday and Saturday with just a few left for Sunday’s closing night as fans welcomed its return after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

The queue of fans waiting to get in

Fans arriving early today, however, say they have missed out on seeing some of the bands, including Example.

One claimed the queue was “approaching a full circumference of the park” and there was criticism over the lack of information or stewards on the scene.

“ Hundreds of folk outside still trying to get inside. Queue a mile long. You’d think by now you’d have got this sussed,” tweeted one.

“Been queuing for over an hour in the sun with no shade, no water given out in the queue. Was told to come to this entrance as main (entrance) was busy but this is chaos. Are you giving refunds for the acts I’ll be missing due to poor queue organisation?” added another.

Fans spoke of no movement in the queue for an hour, while those inside reported the Green was quiet.

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: "There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival.

“Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we're doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible.

“We're grateful for the patience of those waiting, and ask anyone who needs assistance to get the attention of the stewards or welfare teams.”

TRSNMT opened on Friday night with a full house for sets from big names such as Tom Grennan, Nile Rogers & Chic, Sam Fender and headliner Paolo Nutini.

US rockers The Strokes top the bill on Saturday while Lewis Capaldi is the main attraction on Sunday.