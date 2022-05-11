Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father John Downey

Father John Downey,of the Verona Fathers Comboni Missionaries, was joined by family, friends and Comboni priests at an emotional anniversary mass in St.Columba’s Viewpark.

And this was the very same place that Father John was ordained in 1972 by the late Bishop Francis Thomson. Venturesome Father John was the first Verona Father of the London Province to go and work in the mission fields of South America,

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he undoubtedly covered a lot of ground during his groundbreaking mission on the other side of the world. Arriving in the state of Espirio Santom Father John worked in the parishes of Pinhheiros and Ecorporanga and missions In the north and north- east of Brazil.

Father John who has also held key posts in Ardrossan, Dublin, London and Sunningdale, is also editor of the Comboni Mission magazine which has readers all over the world.