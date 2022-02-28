Ukraine invasion: How Glaswegians can help the people of Ukraine

Whether it’s offering financial help and donating to a charitable organisation operating in Ukraine, or providing food, clothing and other important items to those staying or fleeing, Glaswegians want to show their support.
Here are just some of the ways you can help Ukrainians.
Donate food, clothing etc.
Helping Ukraine are collecting women’s and children’s clothes and other essential items, before taking them to Poland for Ukrainian refugees. These will be taken to Poland from Glasgow on Friday.
Refuweegee, the Glasgow charity which helps refugees get settled in the city, has been delivering items to Mossgiel Organic Farm, south of Kilmarnock, which has been acting as a drop -off centre. These items are being taken on lorries to Poland with supplies for refugees.
It is not the only farm that has been providing support. The Herron Farm Shop and Kitchen, near Strathaven, has also been collecting items to be taken to Poland.
While those collections have now closed, keep an eye on social media for new collection points popping up.
Donate money
A number of organisations are appealing for financial help for their work in Ukraine. These funds will be spent on helping people get food and water, first aid, warm clothes and shelter.
One of the charities seeking support is the Red Cross, which has set up the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
British-Ukraine Aid is offering assistance to vulnerable people, whether they are physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged.
Sunflower of Peace is helping medical personnel in Ukraine.
United Help Ukraine is providing medical relief and humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine.