Union secures 15% pay rise for Glasgow Airport workers

A union has secured a 15% pay rise for workers at Glasgow Airport.

Unite has secured an improved pay deal for ICTS workers based at Glasgow Airport, the aviation trade union confirmed yesterday (Monday).

Around 250 workers at ICTS Central Search will now receive an increase of up to 15 per cent from £10 to £11.50 per hour.

The pay deal also ensures that former Glasgow Airport Limited workers who transferred over to ICTS, and all new starts at the company, will receive the same basic rates of pay.

Flybe aircraft at Glasgow Airport after its collapse in March 2020. Picture: John Devlin

The latest deal mirrors a similar one announced by Unite last week, which involved around 50 ICTS hold baggage screeners at Glasgow Airport. The ICTS workers are covered under separate bargaining agreements.

The Central Search workers deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights. They cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services at Glasgow Airport.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is winning across the board at Glasgow Airport. We have secured another agreement with ICTS covering up to 250 workers.

“This deal is worth up to 15 per cent for some workers – it will be a major boost to our members’ pay packets. This is how Unite tackles this cost of living crisis, by winning on wages for our members.”

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “It’s another good news story for Unite’s members at Glasgow Airport. Unite has now secured two pay agreements covering up to 300 workers at ICTS. These substantial increases are helping to ensure that pay rates keep pace with inflation. The message is clear; if you want a decent job, pay and conditions, join Unite.”