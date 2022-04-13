Union suspends Glasgow strikes after equal pay deal agreed with council

A union has announced that planned equal pay strikes in Glasgow have been suspended, after a deal was struck with Glasgow City Council.

UNISON has confirmed that its lawyers will now enter legal discussions over the financial settlement of members equal pay claims.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken wrote to the trade unions last night to say: “We remain committed to a settlement that has the same basis as the 2019 deal. We are targeting a payment in October. We know that this momentum needs to be kept up in the weeks and months ahead so that a settlement and payment can be made quickly.”

UNISON had previously suspended strikes on March 29 and 30, after a last minute offer from Glasgow City Council and further talks. However, UNISON had planned further strike action in April and May. These strikes are now all suspended as the unions, Glasgow City Council and lawyers from both sides agree a financial deal which will end equal pay injustice.

UNISON Glasgow City Branch has written to their members to say: “The industrial dispute objectives were to force the council to maintain the 2019 deal and agree to make further payments in an acceptable timescale. These objectives have been secured. As stated previously, these were only won because trade union members were prepared to take strike action. Well done again to all UNISON members and to our sister trade unions.”

UNISON's Scottish secretary Tracey Dalling said: “This is fantastic news I want to congratulate every one of the women involved in this struggle to end pay injustice. Particularly UNISON’s hard working low paid women who have been resolute to the end. It is simply unacceptable that women were forced to take their fight all the way to the brink of strike action. However we now seem to have reached agreement, there is still hard work to do, but this is good news for everyone across Glasgow.”