A union has warned that 1000 black cab drivers in Glasgow could lose their livelihoods.

Unite Glasgow Cab Section has released a video, warning that if plans to alter the city’s Low Emission Zone in 2023 go ahead, black cab drivers could lose their jobs.

Changes to the scheme, set to be introduced next year, mean polluting vehicles will not be allowed to enter about 200 streets in the city centre. Diesel engine vehicles registered before September 2015 and petrol motors registered before 2006 won’t be permitted.

Taxi problems

The union argues that the change is bad for business, tourism, disability, entertainment and hospitality, and could leave more people vulnerable.

It is calling on councillors to make a change so black cabs are exempt from the Low Emission Zone until 2027, giving drivers time to save up and purchase new electric black cabs.

Taxi drivers have lost out on thousands of pounds of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the union hopes the exemption could allow drivers to recover from the lack of trade.

What is the union saying?

It states in the video: “Without black cabs, the people who rely on us most will be left with travel problems.

“We don’t want to stop the LEZ. We want an exemption until 2027.”