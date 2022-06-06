Schools in Glasgow could close and waste might ‘pile up on the streets’ if a local government pay deal is not agreed, according to a union.

Unite is demanding immediate action from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, over the continuing local government pay dispute.

In a letter to both Scottish Government ministers, Unite, along with the joint trade unions, is warning that failure to resolve the pay dispute swiftly will “close schools across the country and see waste pile up on the streets.”

Last week, the trade union confirmed that it has served notice to all thirty-two Scottish local authorities, including Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council’s refuse workers have been striking since November 1.

Strike ballots involving thousands of its members in schools and cleansing will now open from June 10 and close on July 26.

Strike action could begin in August as the new school term commences.

Unite, along with other local government trade unions, has rejected outright a 2 per cent pay offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA).

Unite says the offer is derisory and, amid the deepening cost of living crisis with inflation hitting 11.1 per cent, amounts to a massive pay cut.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Scottish Government and COSLA are now facing widespread strike action which will be entirely of their own making. They need to act on the desperate levels of local government pay for most workers. A 2 per cent pay offer when the broader cost of living is now above 11 per cent is a punishing real terms pay cut. This is not debatable - it’s a fact.

“Our members are determined to secure fair pay and they have their union’s full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”

Earlier this month, Unite also warned all new council leaders at Scottish local authorities if they do not act to improve pay, they will see strikes this summer.