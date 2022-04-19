University of Glasgow among most Instagrammable universities in the UK

The team at Erudera.com has created a comprehensive list of the top UK ‘Instaversities’ based on the average of Instagram hashtags posts compared to the number of university students.
The universities are ranked from the highest number of hashtags per student to the lowest.
Glasgow has been ranked among the top 10 for the whole of the UK.
Most Popular
- University of Oxford
- University of Cambridge
- The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
- King’s College London
- Imperial College London
- The University of Manchester
- The University of Warwick
- UCL - University College London
- The University of Edinburgh
- University of Glasgow