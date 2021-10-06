A Glasgow community council has invited US President Joe Biden to meet over a controversial drive thru being constructed in Thornwood.

Will Joe Biden meet with Thornwood Community Council? Pic: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

What’s happening: World leaders will descend on Glasgow later this month ahead of COP26, the climate summit being held in the city.

And Thornwood Community Council is looking to make the most of the event by inviting the US President to an important meeting.

Why do they want to meet: Plans for two new drive-thru takeaways at Thornwood Roundabout, next to the Clydeside Expressway, were approved in September, despite concerns from local residents.

A post on the Thornwood Community Council Facebook page said: “I have, as acting chairman of Thornwood Community Council, been in contact with the White House and have invited US President Biden to a meeting at Thornwood Roundabout in Glasgow when he is in the city for the upcoming COP26 conference about climate change.

“It is believed that his motorcade will pass through Thornwood Roundabout on his way from the airport. This meeting will be to seek his help in halting the proposed development of a fast food drive through facility which has already caused the destruction of forty mature trees.”

Legacy: The post continued, saying that should the development be halted as a result of the US President’s involvement, the area would be greened over again and renamed ‘Biden Park’.