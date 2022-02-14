Valentine’s Day warning for Glasgow dog owners

If you do celebrate Valentine’s Day, there is a good chance someone has bought you flowers or chocolate to show their love.

But while those affectionate gifts are lovely for us, some flowers and chocolates can pose a threat to our four-legged friends.

Certain flowers and houseplants can be poisonous to dogs and cats, and ingesting certain types could lead to sickness or, in extreme cases, death.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few simple precautions can ensure that your vet has a happy and healthy Valentine's Day.

Flowers

If you are going to buy flowers for your valentine, be careful and avoid some of the following types.

Lillies, chrysanthemums and tulips can cause sickness if they are eaten, while roses with thorns can cause serious problems if the thorns are ingested or get stuck in paws.

Chocolate

A box of chocolates is a classic Valentine’s Day gift but it’s important you keep your dog’s paws off the sweet treats. Chocolate - particularly darker varieties - contains theobromine which is potentially fatal for canines.

The bigger the dog, the more they can ingest without any serious effects, but if your pooch has just gobbled down a heart-shaped box of chocs a trip to the vet is recommended.

Other tips