Ken Bruce’s last BBC Radio Two show will air this Friday, with Vernon Kay set to replace him

Vernon Kay has revealed that his father gave him a warning ahead of his new role on BBC Radio Two.

The television and radio presenter, 48, from Bolton, spoke to Zoe Ball on her Radio Two morning show, following the announcement that he will be replacing Ken Bruce.

He appeared excited as he spoke to the long-running radio DJ and addressed having “big shoes” to fill by replacing the much-loved Scottish broadcaster.

Following the recent schedule shake-up, which has received major backlash from listeners, Vernon confessed that he was hesitant to take the slot from someone many consider as a “legend.”

Vernon Kay and Ken Bruce (Getty Images)

Vernon revealed that his dad, who is a big fan of the Ken Bruce Show, added further pressure when he announced the career move.

Vernon said: "My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we’ve always had Radio 2 on in the background.

“It is part of us, it is in our DNA. Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don’t think of any other DJ when you think of that slot - he’s made it his own. He’s an absolute legend of a broadcaster."

The new Radio 2 DJ continued: "I’m obviously over the moon, but it’s the Ken Bruce show. The man has raised the bar so high."

The father-of-two recalled the moment that he told his parents that he will be Ken’s replacement, saying: "First thing my dad said in the background… my mum always picks up, so in the background my dad went, ‘Big boots them, son’.”

He added: "My mums like, ‘Norman, give over. Leave him alone. Well done, love’."

The news of Vernon replacing the ‘legend’ on the airwaves, came just as Ken claimed that he had been forced to leave the station early.

Posting on Twitter, Ken Bruce said: "I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday.

“I had intended to fulfil my contract until the end of March, but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!"

The station has lost many of its much-loved radio hosts over the last two years, including Steve Wright (‘In the Afternoon’), Simon Mayo (Drivetime) and Paul O’Grady (Sunday Afternoons).

The departure of Ken Bruce was initially announced on his show in January, which followed with a tweet from the BBC, saying: "We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC."