Video: tour of Grosvenor Casino in Glasgow after £3.5m refurbishment

We were given a special tour of the Grosvenor Casino in Merchant City following the £3.5m refurbishment.

Grosvenor Casino will be hosting a day and night of entertainment, music, and food and drink on Saturday (July 2) to celebrate.

The casino, located on Glassford Street in Merchant City, has been transformed into an entertainment hub, with the addition of a stylish new bar and restaurant, best-in-class table games and premium viewing areas to watch live sport.

The relaunch celebrations will be open for everyone to enjoy, with guests welcomed from noon – 2pm and 2pm – 4pm for the bubbles and brunch event, perfect for getting in the mood ahead of the evening celebrations.

Those attending for brunch will be serenaded by the sounds of Saxophonist, creating a smooth and relaxed atmosphere – all for just £25pp.

The evening entertainment will commence from 8pm until late and guests can enjoy drinks and nibbles on arrival before being wowed by one of Scotland’s best magicians, Steven Blair.

With more than just a few tricks up his sleeve, Steven will be bringing his magical touch to guests as he interacts with them throughout the night doing the impossible up close and personal.

Following suit, will be the vocal talents of Tony Kay, a Gary Barlow tribute act. Fans of Take That and Gary’s own solo career will be in safe hands as he sings his way through their extensive song list, that will be sure to raise the roof and get guests on their feet and singing along.

Guests will also be able to savour food and drink from the casino’s stylish bar and restaurant which is now open for bookings. With a brand-new menu full of delicious food and drink that will cater to all tastes, the new menu offers tantalising casino classics such as quality burgers and steaks, iconic Scottish dishes including Haggis Croquettes and an extensive dessert and drinks offering.

Debbie Johnston, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City, said: “We are delighted to officially relaunch our casino on Saturday July 2 and showcase our world class entertainment venue, that will offer our guests an experience like no other.

“Our investment has really focused on our gaming, dining, sports and entertainment viewing and the relaunch party is a chance for our guests to celebrate this milestone with us. Those in attendance can expect a great night with something for everyone and we can’t wait to have them through the doors for an unforgettable night to remember.”

Poker fans will be in luck as the venue is hosting a special poker tournament to mark the relaunch. Starting at 6pm, the tournament will have a guaranteed prize pool of ten thousand pounds for players stepping up to the felt and more information can be found online.