Virtual event today for NHS Lanarkshire careers

Online event is a chance for pupils, and people of all ages, to find out more about working with NHS Lanarkshire.

The webinar will offer a fully interactive live chat with speakers and question and answer sessions, and there will also be interactive booths with downloadable resources.

The event is aimed at secondary pupils across North and South Lanarkshire, with adults looking for a change of career, parents and teachers welcome to join too.

The day will kick off with a webinar for those interested in a career in psychology. It will run from 4.15pm to 4.45pm, with psychological services staff in attendance.

From 5pm to 5.30pm, a spotlight webinar on medical careers will be held, with doctors and medical students discussing real experiences.

A nursing and midwifery session will be held from 5.45pm to 6.15pm, with representatives from community and care home nursing, mental health and learning disability nursing, as well as maternity and neonatal and transitional care.

Finally, from 6.30pm to 7pm, a webinar on allied health professions and pharmacy will take place, with a range of speciailities in attendance including speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, podiatrists, audiologists, orthotic services, radiographers, orthoptists and dieticians.