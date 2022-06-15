Watch: Glaswegians on what they would change about Glasgow

We asked the people of Glasgow what they would change about the city.

There is a lot going for Glasgow - beautiful parks, amazing pubs, bars and restaurants, the famous banter and nights out - but there is also much which could be improved.

There are often complaints about overflowing bins and rubbish dumped around the city, historic buildings being demolished to make room for generic flats, and the state of the city centre.

So we asked people what they would change about Glasgow.

People shared their thoughts on Glasgow.

Litter and the cost of public transport were just of the issues people wanted fixed.