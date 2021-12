One of the best parts of the festive season is the traditional Christmas dinner.

While families across the UK will have their own slight variations on the meal, the key items will be there - roast potatoes, stuffing etc.

But which items are the ones you savour? Which parts of the meal are the bits you’ll enjoy the most?

We asked the people of Glasgow for their favourite Christmas dinner items. Do you agree with their answers?