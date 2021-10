Glaswegians looking for some spooky fun ahead of Halloween have been heading to Silverburn, following the opening of Spooktacular.

The fun fair, at Silverburn’s green car park, opened its doors on Thursday and will be running until October 31.

Classic attractions, thrill rides and fun games are all there.

Riders under 1.2m can get in for £12, with those over allowed in for £15.