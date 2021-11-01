Watch: Young climate protesters abseil off Squinty Bridge during COP26

Two children from Germany have abseiled down the Squinty Bridge on Monday afternoon during the COP26 conference as a call to act against global warming.

The two children, understood to be one boy (12) and one girl (10) from Germany, abseiled down the Squinty Bridge in Glasgow at around 2.50pm on Monday afternoon.

Multiple police vans and the coastguard were seen at the scene.

The children named as, Kletter Kinder (Climbing Kids) on Twitter, were hanging from the site for roughly half an hour as a symbolic message to raise awareness for the climate change crisis.

Dangling from the well-known Glasgow bridge the children held up a sign saying, ‘Humanity is Failing’ in what they have described as ‘a call to action against global warming and for the 1.5 degrees goal at COP26’.

A spokesman for the children said the two children are ‘worried about their future in a world with lots of implications.’

The two children have done similar protests in Germany and also protested at COP25.