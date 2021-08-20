Glasgow City Council does not have ‘much power to prevent’ Orange walks

Glasgow leader Susan Aitken has said the council hasn’t “much power” over Orange walks in the city.

Glasgow City Council can’t do much to stop the walks.

The SNP council leader made the comment on Twitter after responding to a critical remark over 34 Orange parades occurring in one day.

The marches will take place on September 18 in Glasgow.

Councillor Aitken said: “Not something the council has much power to prevent, I’m afraid. It’s a common misconception that the council gives ‘permission’ for processions: the law requires us to facilitate those notified to us.”

Fury erupted online over the large number of walks happening at once with questions raised about pressure on policing.

Thousands are expected to take part and road closures are likely.

The County Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has organised the event, which commemorates the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

Groups will march different routes in the city during the day and make their way through streets to Glasgow Green.

A County Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland colour party is due to start at John Knox Street in the morning and proceed to George Square before making its way to Glasgow Green.

An event listing online asked people not to follow the bands and adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen loyalist marches cancelled due to restrictions on large gatherings.