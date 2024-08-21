Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Mukbang creators die in the space of a few weeks.

Other influencers detail the physical toll these videos take on their bodies.

A health ministry considers banning mukbangs.

A pair of online content creators have died after making ‘mukbang’ videos. The influencers had been filming themselves eating huge quantities of food prior to their deaths.

It has led to the health ministry in the Philippines considering a ban on making ‘mukbang’ videos. A type of live-stream, these videos have increased in popularity over the last decade.

But what exactly is a mukbang, where did they come from and just how dangerous are they? Here’s all you need to know.

What is a mukbang?

Starting out in South Korea in the early 2010s, it is a type of video in which the creator/ host attempts to eat an amount of food (often rather excessive). The clips can be pre-recorded or they can be broadcast live on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube and the host interacts with the audience.

The videos don’t just have to be purely designed to entertain the audience, they can be educational. Serving as an opportunity to introduce audiences to food they may not be familiar with - and perhaps encourage them to try, broadening their culinary horizons.

Where do mukbangs come from?

As mentioned in the section above, the video format originated out of South Korea earning popularity in the 2010s before catching on with the wider internet - particularly in other Asian countries. Traditionally in Korea, confucianism and its ideals are deeply embedded in the food culture, with etiquette rules dictating eating habits.

Screenshots from Mukbang style videos on TikTok. Photo: TikTok | TikTok

However during the early parts of the 21st century, there has been a shift around food culture in the country - particularly online. And it was from this that mukbangs emerged, being first introduced on the real-time internet TV service AfreecaTV in 2009.

What does the name mukbang mean?

Unsurprisingly, the name mukbang is a Korean one (you may have also seen it spelt meokbang). It is a clipped compound, which for those of us who aren’t experts in linguistics means when a new word is formed out of previously existing words that are shortened and merged together but still keep their original meanings.

So in the context of mukbang (or meokbang), it is a combination of the word meongneun, meaning eating, and bangsong - which means broadcast. The new word, mukbang, means eating broadcast and is basically exactly what the videos are.

How healthy are mukbangs?

The videos often see creators indulge in consuming a large quantity of food all in one go. A main criticism of the content is that it promotes unhealthy relationships with food.

In 2018 it was announced that the South Korean government would create and regulate mukbang guidelines by launching the "National Obesity Management Comprehensive Measures". But this was not met without controversy, with petitions against mukbang regulations being launched.

A study published on Sage Journals found that people who regularly watched mukbangs - or similar style videos - may be more susceptible to adopting poor eating habits. In an article published in Men’s Health, a mukbang creator from the US Nicholas Perry, known by his online moniker Nikocado Avocado, detailed the toll it has taken on his body saying: “I can’t fall asleep because I feel like my digestive tract is on fire.”

He also detailed how he had put on a significant amount of weight since starting filming mukbang videos - going from 140lb (63kg) to 220lbs (99kg). The creator also detailed other problems he’d experienced including sleep apnea, diarrhoea and erectile dysfunction.

Are mukbangs dangerous?

Pan Xiaoting, a Chinese mukbang food influencer, who has died aged 24 during a 10-hour food binge. Photo by X. | X

Beyond the weight gains and potential for other lasting health problems, there have been cases of more immediate danger for mukbang creators this year. Two creators have died this summer after filming content.

In July in China, livestreamer Pan Xiaoting, 24, died while filming a 10-hour mukbang food-binge. According to reports her ‘stomach ripped open’ while making the video.

While in that same month another creator, this time in the Philippines, called Dongz Apatan had a stroke and died after filming a video in which he gorged on fried chicken and rice. The Department of Health in the country has proposed a ban on mukbangs following the death.

Forcing yourself to eat substantial amounts of food, far beyond the recommended calorie content for men or women, can pose real risks, as seen by the above fatalities. If you are considering doing a food challenge or making a mukbang, make sure to be aware of the risks and dangers.

Have you ever watched a mukbang video, did you find them educational and entertaining or did it put you off your dinner? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].