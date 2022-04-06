Woman dies after road crash in Glasgow last month

A 75-year-old woman who was involved in a car crash in Glasgow last month, has died.

Police are still appealing for information about the crash.

Police in Glasgow have confirmed that Margaret Pearson died last Thursday (March 31) as a result of the crash on Todd Street on Sunday, March 27.

She was a passenger in a black Mercedes E220 private hire car which was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian, at around 10.50pm

The 27-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta remains within hospital in a critical condition.

The 56-year-old male pedestrian has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for a serious injury.

Sergeant Adnan Alam of the Road Policing Unit in Greater Glasgow said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this incident.

“We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.