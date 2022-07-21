Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-ordinator Nicholas Boyle who is himself from Cumbernauld is on the hunt for participants in The Big Scottish Book Show presented by author Damian Barr.

And from this year on, you do not need to be a member of a book club to appear on the show which will also focus a line-up of famous authors chatting about their work and the books that have influence them.

Cumbernauld House Park was memorably used as a venue last year but this year’s locations have still to be decided.