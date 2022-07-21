Would you like to take part in The Big Scottish Book Show and chat about reading on TV? Here's how to apply!

Last year book lovers from Cumbernauld appeared on a BBC Scotland show and the chance to take part has been offered again after the production company got in touch.

Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:32 am

Co-ordinator Nicholas Boyle who is himself from Cumbernauld is on the hunt for participants in The Big Scottish Book Show presented by author Damian Barr.

And from this year on, you do not need to be a member of a book club to appear on the show which will also focus a line-up of famous authors chatting about their work and the books that have influence them.

Cumbernauld House Park was memorably used as a venue last year but this year’s locations have still to be decided.

Bookworms who would like to get involved are asked to contact [email protected] and tell the production team a bit about themselves.

