Write stuff from radio's Gina McKie at Bearsden festival

Bearsden Writers Club Festival

The popular event took place in the lower hall of St Andrew’s Church at Bearsden Cross last weekend – a change of venue from Milngavie Town Hall because of the Covid pandemic.

Keynote speaker was radio presenter and author Gina McKie who lives in Milngavie.

Leela Soma Chairperson of Bearsden Writers, officially opened the festival.

Bearsden Writers member Marion Macdonald, told the Herald: “Gina, who is a radio presenter, has a passion for self-development and is now an author.

"She talked about her life and gave the background to the writing of her debut book Imagination, which she describes as ‘a pocket-sized pick-me-up’.

"Her high-octane presentation got the Festival off to a flying start and set the delegates up for the rest of the day.”

She added: “Getting together has been difficult over the past 18 months because of Covid restrictions and the group had feared they may need to meet online.

“So, it was gratifying to hear the buzz of animated conversation among the 50-plus delegates who were obviously delighted to be able to meet in person rather than on Zoom.”

There were four workshops during the event which covered writing poetry, writing a novel, the difference between a novel and a short story and finally the all-important editing of a writer’s work.

Marion said: “All the workshops were excellent because of the enthusiasm and knowledge of the presenters Hollie McConnell, Myra Duffy, Richard Fletcher and Neet Neilson.

"The workshops also included a range of interactive exercises, which

were good fun but also useful for both the experienced and the budding writer.”

The conference concluded with an Ask the Writer session led by Palo

Strickland, the vice-chairperson, where delegates were invited to ask the panel any questions they had.

A vote of thanks was made to the Committee for a professional,