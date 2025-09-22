Plan for mural artist Rogue One to create new artwork in Govan

A housing association hopes to add a new mural in Govan to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Elderpark Housing Association has commissioned an artist to create a commemorative mural on the gable wall of an historic pre-1919 sandstone tenement on Langlands Road.

It is to be inspired by the history of the local library and the legacy of Lady Isabella Elder who used her wealth to improve people’s lives in Govan.

The proposed image features the philanthropist whose good work included establishing a school and hospital as well as the library and gifting Elder Park to the people.

The chosen artist is Bobby McNamara, known as Rogue One, who has created portraits of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Billy Connolly, and the mural at The Clutha Vaults.

The housing association has applied for planning permission to Glasgow City Council for the mural.

A statement submitted alongside the application, said: “The design is inspired by the history of Elderpark Library and the legacy of Lady Isabella Elder, reflecting the association’s commitment to honouring local culture while contributing to the wider Glasgow mural movement. The artwork is intended to complement the thriving Govan Mural Trail, enhancing the city’s growing reputation for public art and creating a piece of lasting value for both residents and visitors.”

Explaining more about the location, the statement added: “Although the building lies within a conservation area, the gable wall itself was altered many years ago with the addition of external wall insulation, making it a suitable surface for this project without impacting intact historic fabric.

“The mural will hold a prominent position, clearly visible from the corner of Langlands Road, Crossloan Road, and Arklet Road, ensuring it becomes a striking and memorable feature for all who pass through this important local junction.”

Highlighting the history of the housing association, the statement said: “Elderpark Housing Association has been at the heart of Govan since its establishment in 1975, created in response to the need for better housing and the preservation of the area’s historic tenements.

“Over the past five decades, the association has transformed the local landscape through the provision of high-quality, affordable homes and the regeneration of key neighbourhoods.

“Its work has not only safeguarded important architectural heritage but has also delivered modern, sustainable housing that meets the needs of a diverse community.”

Glasgow City Council is considering the planning application.