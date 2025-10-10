Plan to open kebab restaurant at site of vacant shop on Gordon Street

A former skincare shop in Glasgow city centre could be turned into a kebab restaurant under new plans.

Glasgow City Council has received a request to make alterations to a shop at 50 Gordon Street near to Central Station. The unit was most recently occupied by skincare treatment company sk:n but has been empty since last year.

The applicants now want permission to use the shop, within a B-listed building, as a restaurant. Plans show an extract duct would be installed to “allow the necessary ventilation equipment to enable the operation of a commercial kitchen”.

Berlin-inspired kebab chain Doner Shack has teased an opening at 50 Gordon Street on its website. It suggests a restaurant will open on Byres Road too.

The company, which states a Gordon Street venue is “coming soon”, already has premises at Silverburn.

The application submitted to the council states the proposal meets planning policy aims of “promoting the re-use of buildings, enhancing the vitality and vibrancy of our towns and cities and encouraging a mix of uses.”

“The proposal would have a positive impact upon the wider environment by introducing an active use into vacant premises and will generate new employment opportunities,” it continues.

“Without the proposed flue, the conversion of this premises to restaurant use will not be possible and it is predicted that the unit would be vacant for a further period.

“This would be detrimental to the vibrancy of Gordon Street and the wider city centre.”