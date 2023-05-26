Register
Planning permission submitted for new affordable homes in Kelvindale

The new houses would be a great boost to the local area

By Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:30 BST

More than 100 new affordable homes are set to be built in Kelvindale under plans which would also include a pedestrian footway being added to a bridge.

West of Scotland Housing Association has applied for planning permission to provide the 110 homes for rent including flats and houses, offering offering two to four bedrooms. Designs show plans for four-storey blocks of flats and terraced houses on vacant ground opposite 35 Dalsholm Road. There are 113 parking spaces proposed, as well as a new entrance to the estate – through a traffic light controlled junction.

A design statement submitted to the council said there is also an “in-principle agreement on the provision of a footway over the railway bridge to promote safe pedestrian movement northwards from Kelvindale.” The design statement said, “The design proposal for the redevelopment of this vacant land parcel aims to provide a mix of affordable housing ranging from 2 bedroom to 4 bedroom as well as dwellings catering for specific accessibility needs.”

It added: “This will be provided in a mixture of flats and terraced housing to suit the current affordable housing requirements needs highlighted in the area, with provision for onsite car parking, refuse storage, bike storage and open amenity space all being provided as part of the proposal.” Glasgow City Council is currently considering the proposal.

