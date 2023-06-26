Planning permission submitted to build new Shettleston flats

The new flats would be a welcome addition to the area

Twelve flats are set to be built on the site of a burnt down building in the Shettleston area if plans get the go-ahead.

The address formerly known as 96 Killin Street has been rife with fly tipping and is located on a plot where a a home was razed by a fire in the 1990s. CSR Properties has applied for planning permission to erect the one and two bedroom homes at the site opposite Old Shettleston Church.

A design statement submitted to Glasgow City Council on behalf of the developer said: “At some point in the 1990s the property was razed following a fire. The majority of the rubble was removed from site and the site has remained vacant ever since. From this time overgrown vegetation has grew to dominate the site.

“In recent years the site (although secured by a metal fence) has become a notorious spot for fly tipping and our client has had significant issues dealing with this.” Proposals show plans for nine car parking spaces and landscaped space behind the flats.