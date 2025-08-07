Plans for 100 flats approved for a former Arnold Clark site in Strathbungo

A former Arnold Clark site in Strathbungo is set to be redeveloped after Glasgow City Council approved plans for 100 flats.

The car retailer has been granted permission to create a seven-floor building on land at Nithsdale Drive.

Plans submitted on the firm’s behalf said it was “seeking to redevelop the former garage site with a view to identifying a preferred development partner”.

The council had received 23 objections to the scheme, but councillors on the city’s planning committee decided it could go ahead this morning (Tuesday).

Objectors raised concerns over the height and design of the building as well as increased traffic, pressure on parking in the area and a lack of affordable housing within the plans.

But council officials had recommended the proposal was approved after talks with the developer led to changes to the design. They reported previous designs “resulted in a large and dominant structure”.

However, alterations to the roof and facade “improve the appearance and relationship of the building with its surroundings”, they added.

Their report to councillors also stated the applicant has proposed 60 car parking spaces to the rear of the building. This is below the standard set out in planning policy, but officials added the homes would benefit from access to “sustainable modes of transport and safe, high-quality walking, wheeling and cycling”.

At the planning committee meeting, Cllr Saqib Ahmed, Labour, said the development is “very much welcome” with “a shortage of houses” in Glasgow.

“There are three train stations within walking distance,” he added. “The buses are very regular, the local amenities are very close by. Such a development in this area, on this side of Glasgow, is most welcome. I think it is a fantastic project.”

Supplied

Cllr Eva Bolander, SNP, said the design changes had been “positive” and the building would “make quite a positive addition to the city”.

Cllr Cecilia O’Lone, Labour, said: “I wasn’t 100% sure about this, I wasn’t sure if it was too much. The changes that have been made and adapted make it a very interesting development, and it gives people of Glasgow additional options for housing. I think it is in keeping with the area.”

There is expected to be 10 one-bed, 83 two-bed and seven three-bed flats as well as four common close entrances. The developers will have to pay just over £92,000 to compensate for a lack of children’s play, outdoor sport and allotment space on site.

Plans submitted on behalf of Arnold Clark stated: “Modern requirements for the public when it comes to buying and viewing cars has significantly changed in recent years with a focus on ‘village’ concepts and more of an experience offer.

“This has fundamentally shifted the location of car showrooms and there is significant evidence of this across Glasgow and Scotland.

“With this, Arnold Clark is seeking to redevelop their former garage site with a view to identifying a preferred development partner. In recent years they have also sold former car showrooms at Alison Street and Pollokshaws Road, both of those for affordable housing.”