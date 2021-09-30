Plans approved to convert Hampden Bar into restaurant

An old South Side pub can be turned into a 40-seat restaurant despite neighbours’ concerns over increased traffic and noise.

Picture: Sonictiller/WikiComms

Glasgow’s planning committee has approved plans to convert the C-listed Hampden Bar on Albert Road, which is within the Crosshill conservation area.

Nine objections were submitted by nearby residents and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, which include fears over the creation of a “rat race”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, Zahoor Ahmed, of Hollywood Property Company, had asked to open until midnight, but this has been restricted to 11pm.

A council officer said that decision had been made because the restaurant is on the edge of the Victoria Road local town centre, where it “transitions to residential”.

One objector, Dr Hartwig Pautz, said: “The Hamden pub – occupying the premises presently – is a relic of earlier times, just as was the Albert pub across the road which is being turned into flats.

“It is impossible to imagine that the council would grant a pub licence for a new pub at this junction now with it being, apart from one office, entirely residential.

“The Hampden pub operated until 11pm on weekdays and was not open all nights. Also, it had a very quiet clientele.”

He added the restaurant “will add to parking problems in the area”.

Fiona Brook said a restaurant would “bring congestion and create a dangerous ‘rat race’ through Langside Road, Albert Road and Queen Mary Avenue”.

“This will exacerbate existing issues of vehicle idling, antisocial parking, including double parking, parking on pavements and speeding.”

In response to concerns over increased traffic, the council officer said: “It is an area identified as high accessibility and that’s mainly because of the bus route which runs along Victoria Road, and there’s also a bus route that runs along Pollokshaws Road.”

He added there are cycle routes, including the South City Way, nearby as well as Queen’s Park train station.

Iain Wotherspoon raised concerns regarding the proposal on behalf of The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, requesting the preservation of “existing raised stall risers preserved, as they are very much part of the history of Crosshill Conservation Area and of the listed building”.

He added: “There has been a pub here probably since the tenements were built; it certainly appears on the 1894 Ordnance survey map.”

Cllr Ken Andrew asked whether the building could be stone cleaned to return it to its former condition.

The council officer said: “The application is just for a change in use and alterations to the windows and the rear, there isn’t anything we can ask them to do to spruce up the building or take it back to its original condition.

Traditionally, the ground floor would be painted to demonstrate the difference between the ground floor and the upper. There is a risk with removing paintwork that you can damage the stone underneath. Usually it is best to leave it.”