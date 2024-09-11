The largest Asian retailer in the UK are set to transform the vacant space in Glasgow’s East End.

It has been announced that city planners have approved plans to convert a vacant former Tesco site into a huge Asian supermarket in Glasgow’s East End.

The site at the Forge Retail Park, Parkhead is set to be turned into Longdan (Home of Asia) who plan to convert the 10,000 sqm space into Glasgow’s largest Asian supermarket which is set to create up to 300 full and part-time jobs in the local area.

The bulk of the space will be used for convenience retail floorspace which will operate seven days a week (8am - 10pm), with the other half of the building being used as a 200-seat food court with 20 dedicated food offers and two restaurants which will be also be open seven days a week (10am - 10pm). There will also be an event space which people will be able to hire.

Planners said: “The proposed development is considered to bring suitable new uses to the subject unit and wider Forge Retail Park, providing spaces that are complementary to the main retail use and that will bring in more users.

“The proposed development will utilise an existing vacant unit, bringing it back into use and creating job opportunities.”

The building at Parkhead has lay vacant since the end of April 2022.