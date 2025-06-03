Plans for park in "lost space" under M74 motorway takes step forward

Glasgow Urban Sports has submitted a planning application to turn the empty “lost space” into a “cultural landmark” featuring a sculpture park, a BMX, skateboard and scooter zone as well as a building with a potential cafe.

The new space would be located in the Laurieston area to the south of 2 Devon Street – about a 20 minute walk from the city centre and Queens Park in the southside. Trees and hedges would also be planted and there would be lighting according to the plans lodged with Glasgow City Council.

A design statement reads: “The design of this space will stitch together the neighbourhoods and communities of Laurieston and the Gorbals, Govanhill and Pollokshields by creating unique new public space that will stimulate regeneration and increase connectivity.

“Where the M74 has created a barrier to safe movement and neighbourhood integration, this park will be an inclusive space designed as a cultural landmark.

“As a safe, free-to-use public space, Devon Street Urban Park will mitigate the impact of the motorway and support a variety of activities. This space will meet the growing demand for urban sports facilities, alongside spaces for community events and outdoor exercise.”

Pointing out that the area under the M74 is currently unattractive, the statement adds: “Despite the site’s proximity to busy and thriving neighbouring communities, this ‘lost space’ contributes to an environment that feels unpleasant and unsafe, particularly (for) pedestrians.”

According to the council’s website, the planning application status is ‘pending consideration’. Before the application was submitted, consultation on the plans took place asking people for feedback.

The Devon Street Urban Park is intended to be a hub for skateboarding, BMX riding and free-running below the M74 flyover at Eglinton Street, south of the city centre. Plans for the 8,000 sqm park were first put forward in 2014 by the charity Glasgow Urban Sports.

The project has been granted £1.2m from the Susan Marcus Collins Foundation, a US charity for youth sport facilities worldwide. Glasgow Urban Sports hopes the project will attract investment to match the £1.2m US funding through a public consultation. The group said: "It is a creative re-imagining of the concept of public space. These designs push the concept forward at a scale not realised before in the UK with the inclusion of public art, active green space and urban sports landscape. This project, led by Glasgow’s skateboarders and BMX riders, will create a new thriving, accessible and active cultural landmark on the south side of Glasgow.”