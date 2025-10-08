An at-risk B-listed building in Glasgow’s city centre could be transformed into short-stay apartments if proposals are given the green light by the council.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been submitted to convert the upper floors of 125 Douglas Street, a four storey blonde sandstone building constructed in 1845, into serviced apartments.

The applicant, Gosal Properties, is looking to create 14 serviced apartments and a dedicated management office within the three upper floors of the property and create high-quality short-stay accommodation aimed at the tourist market.

The ground floor, which is not owned by Gosal Properties, will remain in commercial use while the new proposal mirrors a development previously granted in 2019 but has since lapsed.

Proposals have now been reviewed and updated in light of the current planning policy and national guidance.

Over the years the city centre has become less desirable for residential accommodation and many former town houses have been converted into offices while residents moved to areas in the west and the south of Glasgow.

Recent developments of new build office space and changing work patterns has led to a decline in demand for small office spaces meaning 125 Douglas Street has been lying empty for years.

A statement sent to the council’s planning department reads: “The area around the property, particularly on Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street, continue to be vibrant entertainment hubs for the city, with an abundance of restaurants, bars and clubs; whilst the tourism sector remains an important part of Glasgow’s economy.

“Given its scale and location there is an ideal opportunity to convert the redundant spaces within the upper floors of 125 Douglas Street into serviced apartments aimed at serving the wider tourism industry; whilst crucially bringing the building back into use.

“The location of the development within the heart of the city means it is ideally placed to offer accommodation to guests attracted to the many nearby music, theatre and conference venues as well as general visitors to the city and the wider west coast tourist destinations.”