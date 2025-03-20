Plans move forward for new homes at Govan Graving Docks

Bold plans to regenerate the iconic Govan Graving Docks have received strong backing as they go before Glasgow City Council’s Planning Committee.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City planners have recommended approval for proposals to build up to 304 new energy efficient homes on the site’s southern boundary – part of a wider masterplan to breathe new life into the historic docks, which have lain derelict for nearly 40 years.

Councillors are being asked to approve the application at the council’s next Planning Applications Committee meeting on Tuesday 25 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to support from city planners, 150 community members have formally backed the application, highlighting strong local demand for the residential led proposals on the site.

Deirdre Gaughan, local resident and chairperson of Govan East Community Council said:“These proposals are a huge opportunity for Govan, and I’m excited to finally see progress here.

“It’s been crucial that the community has been involved at every stage, and we’ve worked closely with other local groups to help shape the plans to ensure they work for the people of Govan.

“I’m hopeful the project will be approved so we can create a vibrant, mixed community that will attract further investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Govan Graving Docks as it stands in 2025 | The Scotsman

The regeneration project is set to build on recent investment in the area, bringing up to £125 million in inward investment and creating over 900 jobs during construction.

With an emphasis on community-led regeneration, the proposals outline that new homes will occupy just 20% of the overall site, with the remaining 80% to be transferred to community ownership.

Developer Harry O’Donnell, Chairman of New City Vision, said: “Following constructive dialogue with the local community and Glasgow City Council’s Planning Department, we welcome the officer’s recommendation to approve our application to deliver new homes as part of our vision for the Govan Graving Docks.

“Feedback from the consultation process has been invaluable in shaping our final design, ensuring an approach that is sympathetic to the heritage of the Docks and the surrounding environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a major milestone in our long journey to regenerate the site, and we remain committed to delivering our vision in its entirety.”

A computer generated image of the plans for homes at Govan Graving Docks | Contributed

The proposed development will regenerate a prominent, waterfront site through the delivery of high-quality flatted and commercial development. Alongside, the proposals for public realm provision, will create a welcoming and attractive residential area that is well-integrated with its surroundings.

Significant progress has already been made in delivering the wider vision, with planning permission and ship repair works approved at Dry Dock No.1 last year, and plans for a new urban green space expected to be determined in March this year.