A hospitality group have submitted plans for a new 'experience led' co-living aparthotel in the heart of Glasgow.

The plans for the current Mercure Hotel on Ingram Street would see the 91 room building turned into a lyf branded co-living aparthotel near George Square.

The lodged plans are for the “display of internally illuminated and non-illuminated signage.” There is currently no indicication as to how the interiors of the hotel are set to look following its rebranding.

The lyf brand, owned by Singapore-based Ascott Limited, has seen a high level of expansion since first opening in 2019. Recent ventures have seen the brand partner with English Premier League side Chelsea, with the Stamford Bridge Hotel. They currently operate 26 properties in 11 countries.

lyf branded properties can be found right across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona and Dubai - with online materials describing the properties as being “designed to connect like minds and create communities.”

Branding online desbribes lyf as: “lyf (pronounced "life") is an experience-led social living for digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives and self-starters to “live your freedom” in a dynamic environment. The rooms, social spaces and experiential programmes at lyf properties are designed to connect like minds and create communities.”

The Mercure Hotel could be turned into a lyf co-living aparthotel if plans are approved | Google Maps

In July 2024, it was reported that there were set to be further Ascott Limited openings in Edinburgh, Leicester and Manchester - in addition to one in Glasgow.

The planning application describes the extensive work that will go into rebranding the city centre hotel - including a 6ft sign above the entrance.

The Mercure Hotel was built in 2011 and ownership of the building changed hands for £7.5 million in 2023 - when S Hotels & Resorts took ownership. In addition to its 91 rooms, the hotel comprises of a restaurant and bar, meeting and event facilities, as well as other amenities.

Plans have been lodged with an expected decision date of Friday 5 December 2025.

Ascott Limited and Accor, owners of Mercure Hotel, have been contacted for comment.