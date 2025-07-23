Plans submitted for 'ultra-compact' Screwfix City store in Glasgow city centre

Plans for a Screwfix City on Queen Street have been lodged.

Plans have been submitted that will see a new Screwfix City outlet open in Glasgow city centre, if approved. Located at 59 Queen Street, the store offers up an ultra-compact version of the retailers stores.

The unit would be placed in the B-listed Guildhall building, and falls within the Glasgow Central Conservation Area.

The planning and heritage statement read: “The premises in question are situated on the south-western side of Queen Street and comprise a ground and basement floor retail unit within the building known as the 'Guildhall'. As stated above, the building is Grade B listed and falls within the Glasgow Central Conservation Area.”

The unit will take the place of Shuropody, the shoe and podiatry retailer went into liquidation last July. The unit was then left vacant.

Screwfix opened six branches of Screwix City in London last year. The branches also offered Screwfix Sprint, a one-hour delivery service from the hardware store.

Speaking last year, Screwfix UK and ROI Managing Director Max Britten, said: “Our Screwfix City stores are enabling us to go even further to meet the needs of our customers. We know how busy our customers are, and we understand the challenges they face in cities, such as getting a parking space on the job or having to down tools for an emergency product only to spend time stuck in traffic.

“With our Screwfix City stores, we’ve been able to launch an exciting new format that works in different locations to our traditional stores. We’re planning to open up to 100 over the next few years in London and other cities, providing our customers with the ultimate convenience that keeps them on the job and earning.”

Screwfix currently operate a number of stores around Glasgow and the wider-area.

A decision is expected by Friday, 22 August 2025.