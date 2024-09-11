Nike have requested planning permission from Glasgow City Council’s planning authority for a new high-tech concept store in Glasgow on 20 Buchanan Street, the brands flagship store in Scotland.

Currently the ‘Nike Rise’ concept is only seen in London, Manchester, and Birmingham in the UK - meaning if plans go forward it will be the fourth store of its kind in the UK and first in Scotland.

The concept store has been incredibly successful in China and Korea, only being launched in London two years ago back in 2022.

Principally the concept allows consumers to see real-time usage and purchase data using a touch screen. For example, shoppers can check how many people bought a specific product in the last month, and how many are using that product at that moment.

A type of digital wallpaper is also expected to be in place, called ‘Sports Pulse’ the concept displays local and international Nike product trends as well as sports data in real-time on a wall-sized display.

A section of the planning proposal reads: “Nike is extremely proud to occupy one of the landmark historical buildings on Buchanan Street. As the flagship store in Scotland, Nike wish to bring the latest and greatest Nike retail experience to Glasgow.

“Nike is proud to be part of this community, being an advocate for sport and wellness in mind and body for the city.

“Nike is bringing their ‘Rise’ concept to Glasgow - currently only seen in London, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK. Nike Rise is a retail experience that is alive with the sport pulse of you and your city.

“A concept that is made for the future, using recycled Nike product for the fixtures and shop fitout. The experience to the consumer is connected, alive and sensorial as real-time data from the use of Nike apps and products are experienced through digital content that truly connects the store with the people of Glasgow.”

Internal alterations listed in the planning proposal include:

Addition of Unstrut on Ground Floor

Columns to be painted white

Entry columns to be painted black.

Increased density of Unistrut cells – on both ground and first floor levels

The increased number on Unistruts will allow for the new digital displays to be put in place (some of which will display real-time data from Nike products) and will “protect the character and appearance of the listed building.”

In the planning application, Nike hopes that the new Rise concept will act as a visitor destination and operate as a “visitor experience”.

Take a look below to see what you can expect in Glasgow from other Nike Rise concept stores across the UK and worldwide.

1 . Nike Rise - Manchester Internals of the Nike Rise concept store in Manchester | Contributed

2 . Nike Rise - Korea A Sports Pulse display at the Nike Rise store in Korea | Contributed

3 . Nike Rise - Tokyo The stairwell at the Nike Rise Concept Store in Harajuku, Tokyo | Contributed