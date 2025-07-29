Proposals for new purpose built student accommodation featuring almost 300 bedrooms have been submitted to the city council’s planning department for approval.

If approved the 291 rooms would be developed at Lilybank Gardens which is currently a car park offering 106 marked bays and is situated near Hillhead Subway Station, Byres Road and Ashton Lane.

The Gardens themselves are owned by the University of Glasgow along with the row of terraces on the eastern side.

Members of the public can enter the existing car park via a one-way loop road around Lilybank Gardens which can be accessed from Great George Street.

The site historically contained a tenement and a row of townhouses and helped form the characteristic of the wider Hillhead and Dowanhill area but has since been demolished.

Glasgow University has submitted a design and access statement to the council’s planning department which summarises its proposals and can be viewed online.

It states that the accommodation will help develop a “purpose built” solution to the university’s residential requirements and outs the student experience at the heart of the design process while prioritising the wellbeing of the student population.

The university wants to offer supporting and sociable spaces that foster exchange between students, avoid overly institutional environments and offer highly inclusive and accessible spaces.

The design and access statement reads: “Building on a decade of investing in new facilities and creating a cohesive urban environment in the heart of West End, the University of Glasgow is committed to further enhancing the student experience through the built environment.

“The building will deliver one of the University’s first purpose built student residences for over 20 years at the heart of the City’s West End.

“Central to the project is the creation of an inclusive environment that prioritises the student experience.

“The primary goal is to offer students high-quality, close-to-campus accommodation that meets the needs of our growing academic community and enriches our students overall university experience.

“This development will provide easy access to academic and extracurricular facilities, reducing commuting time and expense.

“This will improve their work-study-life balance, affordability, and strengthen the on-campus community and connections In addition to delivering much needed student accommodation immediate to the University’s campus, the project will help in bridging the Western Campus with its wider urban context and local economy with key frontages to Lilybank Gardens, Great George Lane and Great George Street.

“Taking advantage of the site’s excellent transport connections and local amenities, the Lilybank Gardens development will create a high quality addition to the University of Glasgow’s existing housing portfolio and provide for the changing needs of the University’s diverse student community.”

Lilybank Garden Car Park | Google Maps

Plans for Lilybank Gardens

According to the proposal, “the University is exploring plans to transform Lilybank Gardens. This project aims to redevelop the existing hardstanding area, currently used for parking, into a sympathetic, inclusive, student-centred hub, featuring modern accommodation and accessible public spaces.

The buildings would include pedestrian pathways allowing easy transition between Ashton Lane and Cresswell Lane. Glasgow University said that the revitalisation would enhance the local environment, improve student living conditions, and contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the West End community.

Project details state that: “The current design principles aim to pay homage to the historic homes that once stood on the site, reimagining the area and linking it with the surrounding tenements, townhouses and active lane culture.

“The development will restore key frontages to Lilybank Gardens and Great George Lane, transforming the car park into a lively and integrated space for the University and wider community.”

The parking area at Lilybank Gardens resulted from the demolition of historical tenements and townhouses in the area.

Overseen by Stallan-Brand, the accommodation proposals bridge a 4.5m change in level at the current car park while retaining higher-quality trees along the northern and western boundaries. Accommodation is split between two matching blocks, which will reinstate a tenemental frontage to the gardens while introducing a pedestrian through route to Byres Road.

Combining pre-cast concrete at lower levels with stone piers and precast lintels defining the mid-section, the development is topped by an aluminium crown. Paired bedrooms permit a symmetrical window arrangement with the lane elevation finished in clean white brick.

West End Residents share concerns

Plans for new student flats in Glasgow’s West End have sparked concerns from residents over the future of the area.

Members of the public can now have their say on a planning application for new purpose-built student accommodation featuring 291 bedrooms for Glasgow University.

Campaigners who have been opposed to the plans for some time are urging locals to have their say via the council’s online planning portal.

They have continued to raise concerns about the density of existing student accommodation and the council’s duty to help deliver “balanced communities” arguing that people living in purpose built student accommodation do not integrate with the local community.

Mel Feild, who has helped spearhead the campaign against the development, previously said: “Nobody benefits from vacant shop fronts.

“Parking is essential to area businesses because public transport options don’t accommodate everyone.

“Cycle lanes are a vital step but they cannot be the only step. Removing existing parking introduces new inequalities and customers will go where they can park.”

The public can now view the planning documents online and have until Wednesday, August 20 to make a comment opposing the plans or in favour of them.

So far there are nine objections that can be viewed on the council’s website.

Commenting on the council’s planning portal Camille Young said: “Having been a resident of the west end of Glasgow for almost 30 years, I strongly feel we are rapidly losing what little remaining undeveloped land it currently has, making the area no longer for residents but for large commercial gain only.

“Although I am aware of the importance that the University plays; the west end of Glasgow is not a student village. There are many residents who have paid a high price to live in an affluent and highly sought-after neighborhood, not just to be dominated by transient student populations, oversaturated by adolescents and student accommodation.”

Giovanni Di Mambro added: “I regularly use the car park in Lilybank Gardens when shopping in Byres Road. I believe that removing the car park would be extremely detrimental to the businesses operating in Byres Road and the surrounding areas.

“This is particularly important following the recent changes to Byres Road with the installation of cycle lanes which has already severely limited the available parking in the area. Without the provision of adequate parking this vibrant shopping area will only deteriorate.”

Others feel that the plans would put locals and businesses at a disadvantage.

Aileen Whytock said: “I am an enthusiastic supporter of the work being done to upgrade Byres Road. As a local resident who does not own a car, anything to help improve pedestrian, cycle and public transport access must be applauded. But we are nowhere near being able to remove all private cars.

“There is a serious lack of parking space for residents and visitors both in Hill head and Dowanhill to remove these parking spaces will be extremely detrimental to both residents and local traders. Please look at the bigger picture and remember we live here as a community not an adjunct of Glasgow University.”

The proposals can be viewed online via here.