Plans submitted for 36 homes at former care home site near Govan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to build 36 homes on the site of a former care home in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36 homes will be built by Linthouse Housing Association at the site of the former Davislea Home at 100 Mallaig Road if plans are approved.

Negotiations with the housing association over the three parcels of land at the site originally would have seen 38 homes built for social housing, this has now been reduced to 36 according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: "Today's decision to begin negotiations with Linthouse Housing Association is good news for this part of Glasgow and the wider city.

“The disposal of this land would both bring 38 much needed homes for social housing and generate a capital receipt for the council in a challenging environment for public finances."

Negotiations between Linthouse Housing Association and Glasgow City Council have stretched back to 2019.

The council devlared the land surplus to council requirements on 20 January. The Davislea care home on the Langlands estate near Drumoyne had lain unused for around five years befor it was demolished in 2024.

It is expected that a decision on the proposal will be made by Tuesaday, 3 Jun 2025.