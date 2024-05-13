Developing Glasgow: Plans submitted to convert historic B-listed Dennistoun building into 8 new apartments
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council to convert a B-listed building in Dennistoun into eight one-bedroom apartments.
The site in question is the former Dennistoun Baths building on Craigpark which dates back to the 19th century and was most recently used a snooker hall.
A statement included with application documents explained: “The proposal presents an opportunity to deliver a vibrant and viable alternative use for a landmark listed building with unique features, which has been vacant for approximately four years.
“The current proposal would see a redundant listed building brought back into use, with a sensitive redevelopment scheme, allowing for its future maintenance and retention.
“The interventions to historic fabric are all required to bring the building up to a modern living standard and provide necessary infrastructure. However, the overall character of the building would be respected.”
Glasgow City Council are currently assessing the application.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.