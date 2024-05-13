Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site on Craigpark in Glasgow’s East End could be converted into new homes

Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council to convert a B-listed building in Dennistoun into eight one-bedroom apartments.

The site in question is the former Dennistoun Baths building on Craigpark which dates back to the 19th century and was most recently used a snooker hall.

A statement included with application documents explained: “The proposal presents an opportunity to deliver a vibrant and viable alternative use for a landmark listed building with unique features, which has been vacant for approximately four years.

“The current proposal would see a redundant listed building brought back into use, with a sensitive redevelopment scheme, allowing for its future maintenance and retention.

“The interventions to historic fabric are all required to bring the building up to a modern living standard and provide necessary infrastructure. However, the overall character of the building would be respected.”