Plans to demolish listed building overlooking Glasgow Green for new flats approved

Plans to demolish a listed building and construct new flats overlooking Glasgow Green have been approved.

LAR Housing Trust has received permission from Glasgow City Council to demolish the derelict listed building at 25 Greenhead Street and build 45 new flats.

The building used to be the Inn on the Green hotel - but it has been empty since 2006 and was ravaged by a fire in 2014. The former hotel now sits on the Buildings at Risk register.

The development will see the historic building facade retained, while 45 flats will be built over the rest of the demolished building.