Plans to demolish "rare survivor" building on Oswald Street meet objections

A Glasgow warehouse could be knocked down and replaced with a 174 room hotel if plans are approved.

The bid to demolish 11 Oswald Street and replace it with the 11 storey hotel has sparked 52 objections and 14 supporting letters.

Designs include the reception area, public seating, a breakfast room and dining area in the ground floor while the basement would have a gym.

Council officers are recommending planning permission should be granted subject to conditions. But councillors will make the final decision as a meeting next week.

The warehouse to be razed dates back to 1844 and is listed on the Buildings at Risk Register after lying empty for two decades.

MSP Paul Sweeney wants to see it retained. He said the building is a “rare survivor” and the only Victorian bonded warehouse building left on Oswald Street.

Stating that it should be allowed to remain, he said: “Its demolition would result in harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Dozens of other objectors have raised concerns over the plans including that the scale and height of the new hotel is excessive, it would impact on privacy and the existing building is capable of repair and reuse.

Supporters of the bid have raised points about the existing building being unsafe and how the new hotel would improve the environment and safety of the lane.