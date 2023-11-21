P!nk announces two huge Hampden gigs next summer
The singer will perform in Glasgow next June for the first time in five years
Global superstar P!nk has announced that she will be bringing her 'Summer Carnival' tour back in 2024 and will be heading to Glasgow's Hampden Park on Friday June 28 and Saturday June 29.
P!nk last appeared in the city back in June 2019 on her 'Beautiful Trauma Tour'' when she performed for two nights at the national stadium.
The latest tour will commence in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium before heading to London, Dublin and Liverpool before the UK leg finishes in Glasgow before it heads to Europe.
Special guests The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp will once again share a stage with P!nk in June 2024 after supporting her during the 2023 leg of the tour.
Tickets for P!nk go on sale on Tuesday 28 November here.