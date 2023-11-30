Pogues singer Shane MacGowan passes away at the age of 65

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has sadly passed away at the age of 65.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke said, "Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.

"I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

"There's no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

"You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me." MacGowan was born in Kent on Christmas Day in 1957 as the son of two immigrants having spent the early years of his life growing up in Tipperary. He will forever be associated with the festive season thanks to The Pogues' 1987 hit with Kirsty MacColl, Fairytale of New York which was first performed live at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom.

MacGowan was hospitalised back in December 2022 with viral encephalitis, spending several months of this year in intensive care. He was released from hospital this month, November 2023, before he passed away.

During his longstanding career the band had a strong connection to Glasgow having played the city on several occasions having first appeared in Glasgow at the Queen Margaret Union in 1985.